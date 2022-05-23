WL-S boys win Division II district meet

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem boys team claimed the Division II district track title on Saturday, its first D-II district title in school history.

WL-S had 122 team points and Miami East was second with 68. Urbana was 14th with 10 points and Graham was 16th with 4.75.

Placing first for the Tigers on Saturday was 1,600 – Dylan Lauck 4:28.02, 3,200 – Lauck 10.00.62, high jump – Logan Saylor 6-4 (career best) and 4×200 – Gabe McGill, Saylor, Logan Phillips and Dylan Glunt 1:31.85 (season best).

Placing second were – 200 Saylor 23.12, 3,200 – Owen Harrison 10:08.62, 1,600 – Tate Yoder 4:31.91 (career best) and 800 – Isaac Brown 2:01.37.

Placing third was 110 hurdles – Logan Phillips 15.68 (career best).

Also qualifying for this week’s regional by placing fourth were 800 – Quentin Rudolph 2:03.73 and 300 hurdles – Logan Phillips 41.78.

Urbana’s Xavier Williams qualified for the regional by placing third in the 100 (11.37).

At the Division II girls district meet, Graham was sixth with 39 points and Urbana was 15th with 11.

For the Falcons on Saturday, Grace Nash won the 400 in a time of 1:00:14 and Taylor Aldredge was third in the long jump with a leap of 15-75.

Aldredge also qualified for the regional in the 100 by placing fourth and Amber Robeson qualified in the 300 hurdles by placing fourth.

The Division II regional meet will be held at Piqua on Thursday and Saturday.

WL-S’s Logan Phillips (pictured) qualified for this week’s regional meet in three events during last weekend’s Division II district meet at Graham. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_phillips.jpg WL-S’s Logan Phillips (pictured) qualified for this week’s regional meet in three events during last weekend’s Division II district meet at Graham. Photo by John Coffman Photography