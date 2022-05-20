Local athletes advance to D-II regional meet

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem boys team leads after the opening round of the Division II district track meet.

West Liberty-Salem has 25 points compared to 21 for second-place Miami East.

For the Tigers, the 4×800 relay team of Isaac Brown, Quentin Rudolph, Tate Yoder and Dylan Lauck claimed the district title in 8:16.64. Logan Saylor claimed a district title in the long jump (21-5) and Mark Bair also qualified for next week’s regional by placing fourth in the discus 125-1.

Several other Tigers advanced to today’s district finals in other events.

In girls action, Urbana’s Lyza Forson claimed the district title in the shot put with a throw of 34-8.75.

Graham’s Taylor Aldredge qualified for the regional by placing fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-9.

The Urbana girls team is in fourth place with 10 points and Graham is eighth with 5.5.

The Division II district finals will begin here today at 4 p.m.