Kenyon Midgets to make Shady Bowl debut

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will open its gates tonight for the first time to the Indiana-based Kenyon Midget Series.

The series is the namesake of Don and Mel Kenyon who have been involved in midget racing for over five decades. The last midget race at Shady Bowl was probably 20 years ago when Ed Adair brought his series to town.

Ryan Newman, who went on to have a stellar NASCAR career, competed that day. The Kenyon midgets have had two races thus far in 2022, one on dirt and one on pavement. Trey Osborne is the current points leader. Both of those shows averaged 16 cars on hand.

The Dave Nagel Excavating LLC Late Models, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars and the Frazier and Parsons Designs FOMOCO Cruisers will also do battle.

Heats and dashes will begin today at 6:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.

Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars (pictured) will be in action at Shady Bowl tonight – weather permitting. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_shadybowl..jpg Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars (pictured) will be in action at Shady Bowl tonight – weather permitting. Isaacs photo