WL-S, Urbana fall in baseball sectionals

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake nipped WL-S, 2-1, in the Division III baseball sectional.

The Lakers collected two runs in the fourth inning and the Tigers scored one run in the seventh.

Eli Allen started the game for WL-S and recorded 18 outs. He allowed three hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking none.

Sam Lauck and Adam LaRoche each collected one hit to lead WL-S (9-13).

The Lakers (18-8) advance to play Mechanicsburg on Monday at 5 p.m. at Tecumseh.

UHS loses

TIPP CITY – Tipp defeated Urbana, 10-0, in five innings in the Division II baseball sectional.

UHS finishes the season at 6-18 overall.

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care defeated Belle Center, 15-3.

Callen Oder and Michael Beard split the pitching duties for West Liberty, striking out 9 over 4 innings. Oder and Beard both reached base 3 times and scored 3 runs apiece. Beard was 3 for 3 with a double. Caizen Anders collected 3 hits. Nathan Deitrick had 2 hits, and Brennan May, Foster Fairchild and Brodie Milliron added RBI singles.

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating ran past DeGraff, 19-0. Cooper Crouch, Lance Campbell and Bayes Lapp combined to pitch a shutout for WL-S 2, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 9. Nick Shifflet was 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI. Reese Oder had a double and 4 RBI, Lapp was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI and Carson Vesey was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.