ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team wrapped up day one of the Division III district meet at Graham tied for fourth place with 11 points.

The Tigers’ 4×800 relay team of Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Megan Adams was the district champion in the event, winning with a 10:07.34 and qualifying for next week’s regional meet. Mandilyn Weaver placed 8th in the high jump (4-8) but did not advance to the regional.

Several other Tigers advanced to Saturday’s district finals in other events.

The D-III district finals will be held here on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The D-II district finals will start here at 4 p.m. on Saturday.