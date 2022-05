CASSTOWN – Emily Conley was 2 for 3 with a home run as Mechanicsburg defeated Franklin-Monroe, 11-0, in five innings in the Division IV softball tournament.

Mechanicsburg scored 11 runs over the first three innings.

For the Indians, Jasalyn Sartin tossed a two-hitter and Addie DeLong, Aleesa Fraley and Taylor Rausch each had 2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg (18-2) advances to play Fort Loramie on Friday at 5 p.m. at Versailles.