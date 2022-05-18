UHS baseball wins, softball loses in sectional

ST. PARIS – Urbana scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 6-4, in the Division II baseball sectional.

For the Hillclimbers, Will Donahoe earned the complete game victory, Riley Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI and Levi Stapleton had a double and an RBI.

UHS (6-17) advances to play at top-seeded Tipp on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Graham finishes the season at 12-12 overall.

UHS softball falls

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee defeated Urbana, 10-2, in the Division II softball sectional.

UHS scored two runs in the top of the first inning but the Braves rallied to take an 8-2 lead heading into the third inning.

The Hillclimbers finish the season 6-18 overall.

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating improved to 3-0 on the season when it won a 3-2 pitchers’ duel at Belle Center. Reese Oder got the win for WL-S 2, throwing a complete game while allowing just 2 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 16. Nick Shifflet powered the offense with 3 RBI. Carson Vesey and Bayes Lapp each had timely singles to produce the go-ahead run in the 7th inning.

Farm League

West Liberty-Salem 3 – Peoples Savings and Loan defeated Belle Center, 18-4. Liam Baldwin led WL-S with 2 hits including a 3-run double. Cal Scott, Kase McIntosh and Brody Vernik added 2 RBI each and Marcus Rogan and Josh Collins added 2 hits each. On the mound, Vernik pitched 2 scoreless innings with Jacob Bahan finishing the game.

Urbana’s Will Donahoe (pictured) hurled a complete game victory against Graham in the Division II sectional tournament. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_donahoe1.jpg Urbana’s Will Donahoe (pictured) hurled a complete game victory against Graham in the Division II sectional tournament. Photo by John Coffman Photography