UHS baseball wins, softball loses in sectional

ST. PARIS – Urbana scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 6-4, in the Division II baseball sectional.
For the Hillclimbers, Will Donahoe earned the complete game victory, Riley Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI and Levi Stapleton had a double and an RBI.
UHS (6-17) advances to play at top-seeded Tipp on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Graham finishes the season at 12-12 overall.
UHS softball falls
SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee defeated Urbana, 10-2, in the Division II softball sectional.
UHS scored two runs in the top of the first inning but the Braves rallied to take an 8-2 lead heading into the third inning.
The Hillclimbers finish the season 6-18 overall.
Pony League
West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating improved to 3-0 on the season when it won a 3-2 pitchers’ duel at Belle Center. Reese Oder got the win for WL-S 2, throwing a complete game while allowing just 2 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 16. Nick Shifflet powered the offense with 3 RBI. Carson Vesey and Bayes Lapp each had timely singles to produce the go-ahead run in the 7th inning.
Farm League
West Liberty-Salem 3 – Peoples Savings and Loan defeated Belle Center, 18-4. Liam Baldwin led WL-S with 2 hits including a 3-run double. Cal Scott, Kase McIntosh and Brody Vernik added 2 RBI each and Marcus Rogan and Josh Collins added 2 hits each. On the mound, Vernik pitched 2 scoreless innings with Jacob Bahan finishing the game.