All-CBC teams announced

Urbana’s Will Donahoe and Graham’s Ben Sells and Eli Hollingsworth have each been named first-team All-CBC/MRD in baseball.

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand and Graham’s Eli Martin and Adam Levy were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Riley Wilson and Graham’s Sam Ludlow were each named special mention.

In CBC/MRD softball, Urbana’s Emily Skelley and Graham’s Marissa Pine were each named to the first team.

Urbana’s Marah Donahoe and Graham’s Olivia Bryant and Makayla Mills were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Maleah Murphy and Graham’s Mackenzie Clark were each named special mention.

In CBC tennis, Urbana’s first doubles team of Kyle Rooney and Zach Hoskins and second doubles team of Michael Holland and Sam Wilhelm were each named to the first team.

Urbana’s Riley Johnson was named special mention.