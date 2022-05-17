WL-S advances in D-III baseball sectional

WEST LIBERTY – Will Motzko threw a two-hit shutout to lead West Liberty-Salem over Triad, 5-0, in the Division III baseball sectional. The lefthander surrendered only two hits over seven innings, striking out four.

The Tigers scored two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Triad committed two errors in the game and the Tigers had none.

Austin Olejniczak, Eli Allen, Christian Griffith and Isaac Reames each had a hit to lead WL-S.

Ty Thomas took the loss for the Cardinals (6-15) and Wyatt Cole had a double.

The Tigers (9-12) advance to play at Indian Lake today at 5 p.m.

WL-S's Will Motzko (pictured) hurled a two-hit shutout against Triad in the Division III sectional. Photo by John Coffman Photography