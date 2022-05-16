Indians knock off Triad in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – Aaron Conley and Brennin Eyink each had 2 RBI as Mechanicsburg downed Triad, 7-0, in OHC baseball on Friday.

Conley also earned the win and Tyler Hennigan had a double for the Indians (17-5, 11-5).

For the Cardinals (6-14, 6-10), Derek Bails had a double and Ayden Spriggs took the loss.

The Indians finished in second place in the OHC North, one game behind Northeastern.

Falcons win

ST. PARIS – Graham beat Russia, 4-3, in non-league baseball on Friday.

For the Falcons, Eli Martin had a double.

On Saturday, Graham topped Springfield, 6-4, in non-league action.

For the Falcons (12-11), Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4 and Ben Sells had 2 RBI.

WL-S prevails

RICHWOOD – West Liberty-Salem defeated North Union, 8-2, in OHC baseball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (8-12), Eli Allen earned the win and Payton Knight and Austin Olejniczak each had 2 hits.

UHS softball falls

NEW CARLISLE – Tecumseh beat Urbana, 16-5, in CBC softball on Friday.

For the Hillclimbers (6-17, 3-13), Emily Skelley was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Maleah Murphy was 2 for 3.

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating beat Kenton, 23-4. Nick Shifflet, Braden Hershberger and Carson Vesey combined to allow just 3 earned runs on 5 hits and struck out 17. Reese Oder powered the offense going 3 for 5 with a double and 5 RBI. Conner Leichty was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Cooper Crouch, Bayes Lapp and Vesey all added doubles.