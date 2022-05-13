WL-S track teams sweep OHC North titles

SPRINGFIELD – The West Liberty-Salem track teams swept the OHC North Championships.

The Tiger boys won for the second consecutive year. This marks the program’s 16th overall league championship and first back-to-back titles since 2012-13.

Mechanicsburg placed fourth and Triad was sixth.

Placing first for the Tigers were 4×800 8:16.3 (OHC record) Isaac Brown, Quinten Rudolph, Tate Yoder, and Dylan Lauck, 110 hurdles 16.49 Logan Phillips, 4×200 1:33.28 Logan Saylor, Gabe McGill, Logan Phillips, and Dylan Glunt, 1,600 4:28.48 Dylan Lauck, 3,200 9:50.28 (OHC record) Dylan Lauck, 800 2:00.53 Isaac Brown, 4×400 3:40.85 Micah Smith, Andrew Kimball, Quentin Rudolph, and Isaac Brown, high jump 5-10 Logan Saylor and discus 131-11 Mark Bair.

Placing second were 3,200 10:04.28 Owen Harrison, 800 2:03.36 Quentin Rudolph, 200 22.97 Logan Saylor, 1,600 4:33.5 Tate Yoder, 400 51.65 Logan Phillips, pole vault 11-6 Slade Merriman, shot put 39-1.5 Mark Bair and long jump 20-0 Logan Saylor.

Placing third were 400 54.55 Micah Smith, 300 hurdles 45.07 Jackson Steider, 110 hurdles 17.16 Jackson Steider.

The West Liberty-Salem girls team won its 10th consecutive OHC title.

Triad was third and Mechanicsburg was fourth.

Megan Adams led the Tigers with first-place finishes in the 1,600 meter run (5:18.91), 3,200 meter run (12:05.68) and a second place finish in the 800 meter run (2:27.88). Adams was also part of the 4×800 relay team with Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder and Teagan Boyd that took first place (10:01). The 4×100 relay team of Lilly Weaver, Delaney Jones, Alaina Irving and Claire Longshore also placed first (52.61).

Delaney Jones chipped in second-place finishes in the 100 meter dash (12.78) and 200 meter dash (26.44). Also placing second were Lilly Weaver in long jump (15-6), Mallory Bostick 400 meter dash (1:03.62), Sophia Hardwick 300 meter hurdles (49.75), the 4×200 relay team of Lilly Weaver, Mandilyn Weaver, Teagan Boyd and Sophia Hardwick (1:54.52), and the 4×400 relay team of Claire Longshore, Sophia Hardwick, Delaney Jones and Mallory Bostick (4:22.71).

Ashley Yoder took home third-place finishes in the 1,600 meter run (5:45.58) and 800 meter run (2:33.99). Alaina Irving placed third in the 100 meter hurdles (17.58) and Taylor Kennedy placed third in the 3,200 meter run (12:51.22).

No other results were reported by press time.