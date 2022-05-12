WL-S athletes sign letters of intent

Three West Liberty-Salem volleyball players recently signed college letters of intent. (Left to right) Michele Smith is going to Clark State, Ally Gaver is going to Muskingum University and Gabby Williams is going to Bluffton University. Behind them is their coach, Annie Kauffman.

