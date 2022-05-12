Tigers fall in D-III softball sectional

CARLISLE – WL-S lost to top-seeded Carlisle, 16-5, in the Division III softball sectional.

For the Tigers (6-13), Aubrey Williams went 3 for 3 with a single, a double, a home run and 2 RBI.

Braxton Givens, Bailey Poppe, Aleah Reed, Whitney Strapp and Kennedy Wallace each had a hit for WL-S.

Indians win

JAMESTOWN – Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview, 8-3, in OHC softball.

For the Indians (16-2, 15-1), Jasalyn Sartin was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Emma Rodgers was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Addie DeLong had a double and 2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg claims an OHC North co-title with West Jefferson.

Graham tops UHS

Visiting Graham beat Urbana, 4-0, in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (5-16, 3-12), Carissa Tourney and Marissa Pine were each 2 for 3 and combined on the shutout.

For the Hillclimbers (5-16, 3-12), Emily Skelley was 3 for 4.