Indians beat Trotwood Madison in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated Trotwood Madison, 18-0, in 5 innings in non-league baseball.

Mechanicsburg scored 12 runs in the first inning.

For the Indians (15-4), Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI, Brennin Eyink earned the win with a no-hitter and was 4 for 4 with 4 RBI and Aaron Conley was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI.

UHS falls

NEW CARLISLE – Tecumseh beat Urbana, 8-2, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (4-16), Logan Segovia and Braeden Stambaugh each had an RBI.

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care scored 6 runs in the final inning to run away with an 11-5 victory over West Liberty The Flooring Gallery in Farm League action.

With two outs in a 5-5 game in their final at bat, Hickory Medical’s Clayton Anane-Sefah was hit by a pitch and stole second and third before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild throw from the third baseman back to the pitcher. Anane-Sefah’s effort sparked a 6-run inning, all with two outs.

Caizen Anders earned the win on the mound for Hickory Medical. He struck out 7 over 2.2 innings of relief and scored a pair of runs at the plate. Callen Oder and Michael Beard also scored a pair of runs for Hickory Medical. Beard had the team’s lone extra base hit, a third inning double that sparked a 3-run inning. Keegan Reisinger started on the mound and finished with 6 strikeouts over 2 innings. He also had a hit and a run scored. Brennan May and Foster Fairchild each reached base twice and scored a run.

For The Flooring Gallery, Gabe Dunham struck out 6 over the first two innings and powered the offense with a 2-run homer.