Rooney/Hoskins qualify for district tennis

TROY – The Urbana first doubles team of Kyle Rooney and Zach Hoskins have advanced to the sectional finals and have also qualified for the district tournament in boys tennis.

The duo has qualified two straight years and will play at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati next week in the district tourney.

Rooney/Hoskins will be back in action Saturday morning at Troy Park for the sectional final and seeding for districts.

The rest of Urbana’s team won their first matches and lost their second match at the sectional.