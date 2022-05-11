Indians, Falcons advance in softball sectional

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley had a home run and 2 RBI as Mechanicsburg routed Legacy Christian, 10-0, in 5 innings in the Division IV softball sectional.

For the Indians (14-2), Addie DeLong was 2 for 2 with a triple and 3 runs scored, Aleesa Fraley was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and Elyse Wilson was 2 for 2.

Mechanicsburg advances to host Botkins today at 5 p.m.

Graham wins

SPRINGFIELD – Graham defeated Northwestern, 8-5, in the Division II softball sectional.

The Falcons took the lead with 3 runs in the sixth inning.

For GHS (4-16), Makayla Mills was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Olivia Bryant was 2 for 3.

Graham advances to play at top-seeded Shawnee today at 5 p.m.

Triad falls

DeGRAFF – Riverside hurled a perfect game to beat Triad, 3-0, in the Division IV softball sectional.

For the Cardinals (4-18), Morgan Alexander took the loss while striking out 5 and allowing 5 hits.

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley drives the ball over the right field fence for a home run against visiting Legacy Christian. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_conley.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley drives the ball over the right field fence for a home run against visiting Legacy Christian. Photo by John Coffman Photography