Tigers advance in softball sectional

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Twin Valley South, 11-0, in 6 innings in the first round of the Division III softball sectional.

For the Tigers (6-12), Ali Gault, Bailey Poppe and Brittany Neer each had 3 hits and Kennedy Wallace pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

WL-S advances to play at top-seeded Carlisle today at 5 p.m.

The WL-S jayvee softball team lost to Russia, 14-0.

UHS wins

SIDNEY – Urbana downed Lehman Catholic, 4-2, in non-league softball.

For the Hillclimbers (5-15), Maleah Murphy was 2 for 3 and Marah Donahoe earned the win.

Falcons win

ST. PARIS – Marissa Pine had 6 RBI as Graham defeated Northwestern, 13-1, in CBC softball.

For the Falcons, Olivia Bryant was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI, Mackenzie Clark was 2 for 4, Makayla Mills was 2 for 5 with a double and Rylee Olson had a home run. Pine earned the win and had 11 strikeouts.

Triad prevails

CEDARVILLE – Triad downed Cedarville, 17-4, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals (4-17, 2-13), Allison Harlan earned the win, Jessica Bernardi went 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI, Allison Harlan went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, Gracey Gilpin went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Mallory Hayes went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Indians win

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg beat Catholic Central, 12-0, in OHC softball.