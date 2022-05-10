Indians defeat West Jefferson in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – Lane Poland was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat West Jefferson, 12-2, in 6 innings in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (14-4, 10-4), Fisher Morgan was 3 for 4 and Jake Edwards earned the win.

Triad loses

CEDARVILLE – Triad lost to Cedarville, 4-0, in OHC baseball.

For the Cardinals (6-12, 6-8), Ayden Spriggs took the loss.

Tigers fall

WEST LIBERTY – Northeastern defeated WL-S, 5-0, in OHC baseball.

The Tigers (6-12, 5-11) had 2 hits and 2 errors.

Falcons lose

ST. PARIS – Ben Logan nipped Graham, 2-1, in CBC baseball.

UHS falls

SIDNEY – Urbana fell to Sidney, 9-8, in non-league baseball.