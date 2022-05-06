Indians rout Catholic Central in baseball

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 11-1, in OHC baseball.

Mechanicsburg is now 13-4, 9-4.

JV baseball

The West Liberty-Salem jayvee baseball team defeated Northeastern, 6-2.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 12-1 and complete their Ohio Heritage Conference season at 10-0.

For the Tigers, Cody Crawford and Brody Deam allowed just 1 hit and 1 earned run on the mound, Deam was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI, Jayden Temple had a bases-clearing double to finish with 3 RBI and Jacob Griffith and Caleb Hershberger each had a single and a stolen base.