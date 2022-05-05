Triad knocks off Central in baseball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 10-2, in OHC baseball.

For the Cardinals (6-11, 6-7), Derek Bails was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, Brant Bollack was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Wyatt Cole added 2 RBI.

UHS loses

Visiting Northwestern scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Urbana, 8-6, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (4-14, 4-10), Will Donahoe and Riley Wilson each had 2 RBI.

UHS falls in tennis

Northwestern nipped Urbana, 3-2, in CBC boys tennis.

The Hillclimbers are now 9-4, 6-4.

Little League

WL-S 1 Lions Club defeated Ridgemont, 11-7. For WL-S (2-0), Bennett Sutherin had 2 hits and 2 RBI, Lucas Trimble added a hit and scored 2 runs, Eli Gilley and Owen Thornburg each had doubles and Adly Knox, Grant Krabill and Aydan Knox combined for the win.