Vanscoy signs with Ohio Northern

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy has signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Northern University. Pictured left to right are Holli and Whitni Enis, Heidi Rose, Scott, Zack, Madilyn and Tobi Vanscoy, Nathan Anderson and Chloe, David and Heather Taynor.

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy has signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Northern University. Pictured left to right are Holli and Whitni Enis, Heidi Rose, Scott, Zack, Madilyn and Tobi Vanscoy, Nathan Anderson and Chloe, David and Heather Taynor. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_vanscoy.jpg Graham’s Zack Vanscoy has signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio Northern University. Pictured left to right are Holli and Whitni Enis, Heidi Rose, Scott, Zack, Madilyn and Tobi Vanscoy, Nathan Anderson and Chloe, David and Heather Taynor. Submitted photo