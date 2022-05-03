Urbana, Triad prevail in baseball

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana defeated Northwestern, 13-0, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (4-13, 4-9), Jonathan Hildebrand was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and Will Donahoe 2 for 3.

Triad wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad beat Fairbanks, 4-0, in OHC baseball.

Ayden Spriggs pitched a complete game for the Cardinals (5-11, 5-7) and Gage Heitman scored a run and had an RBI.

Graham falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan upended Graham, 4-1, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (10-9, 6-8), Eli Martin took the loss.

Indians lose

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern downed Mechanicsburg, 8-3, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (12-4, 8-4), Mason Hess was 2 for 4 and Lane Poland had a triple and an RBI.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – West Jefferson held off West Liberty-Salem, 4-3, in OHC baseball.

For the Tigers (6-11, 5-10), Logan Saylor took the loss and Sam Lauck was 2 for 2.

The WL-S jayvee baseball team defeated West Jefferson, 23-4. For the Tigers, Jayden Temple had a 3-run homer, doubled, stole 2 bases and had 5 RBI, Jacob Evans was 4 for 5 with 2 RBI, Adam Stapleton was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI and Peyton Hull was 2 for 4 with 2 stolen bases.

UHS tennis wins

Urbana defeated Shawnee, 5-0, in CBC boys tennis.

UHS is now 9-3, 6-3.

WL-S seeks coach

West Liberty-Salem is seeking a middle school football assistant coach. Please contact Jake Vitt at [email protected] or Dan McGill at [email protected] to get more information, or find an application at www.wlstigers.org