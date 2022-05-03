Indians, Hillclimbers win in softball

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Northeastern, 9-4, in OHC softball.

For the Indians (11-2, 11-1), Addie DeLong was 4 for 5 with a home run, Jasalyn Sartin was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and Jensen Patterson added 2 RBI.

UHS wins

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana scored 5 runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Northwestern, 13-11, in CBC softball.

For UHS (3-15, 2-11), Gracie Hower had 2 home runs and 7 RBI and Emily Skelley, Maleah Murphy, Jenna Weimer and Taylor Prater each had 2 hits.

Graham loses

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan defeated Graham, 8-7, in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (2-14, 1-10), Marissa Pine was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI, Makayla Mills was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Olivia Bryant was 2 for 3.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks beat Triad, 14-0, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

Morgan Alexander took the loss for the Cardinals (3-15, 1-11) and Fairbanks’ Sarah Writesel threw a no-hitter.

WL-S loses

WEST LIBERTY – West Jefferson knocked off WL-S, 4-0, in OHC softball.

Rylie Schultz had the only hit of the game for the Tigers (5-12, 5-11).