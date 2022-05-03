Graham competed in a junior high track meet at Northwestern.

Top finishers for the Falcon boys, who placed fourth out of six teams, were Garrett Wallen first in the 1,600 meter run in a school record of 5:03.02, Dunn first in the 100 meter dash (12.55) and second in the discus (103-7), Zack Estep first in the high jump (5-4) and Sebastian Roberts first in the 400 (59.34).

Top finishers for the Falcons girls, who placed fifth, were Ivy Hatfield second in the high jump (4-2), Khloe Roberts second in the 100 meter hurdles (20.01) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Maleah Erter, Ella Putterbaugh, Roberts and Hatfield second (5:07.63).

The WL-S junior high boys track team competed at Anna in a quad meet and finished in 4th place.

Placing 1st for WL-S were 400 – Brevin Louden 1:00.40 and 800 – Dylan King 2:19.50.

Placing 2nd were 200 – Brevin Louden 26.21 and long jump – Jake Lauck 13-9.5.

The WL-S girls finished in 3rd place.

Placing 1st for the Tigers were 100 hurdles – Hattie Jacobs 17.96, 100 – Chloe Griffith 13.97 and the 4×100 relay team – Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith, Gwen McCullough 54.92

Placing 2nd were the 4×400 relay team – Breece Gullett, Abbie Thoman, Malia Miller, Hattie Jacobs 4:51.49, shot put – Lyndee Harrison 32-7.75 and long jump – Chloe Griffith 13-5.