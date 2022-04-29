Indians knock off Fairbanks in softball

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg topped Fairbanks, 6-4, in OHC softball.

For the Indians (10-2, 10-1), Addie DeLong, Aleesa Fraley, Peyton Groves and Taylor Rausch each had 2 hits and Emily Conley had a home run and 4 RBI.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 12-1, in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (2-11, 1-8), Makayla Mills had an RBI.

Triad falls

GREENVILLE – Triad lost to state-ranked Greenville, 4-1, in non-league softball.

The Cardinals led, 1-0, through the bottom of the fifth inning.

For Triad (2-12), Lilly Greene took the loss and went 2 for 3, Mallory Hayes went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Jalynn Smith went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

UHS drops 2

North Union swept Urbana by scores of 12-1 and 10-1 in CBC softball.

Jayvee softball

The WL-S jayvee softball team beat Mechanicsburg, 13-1. Laila Butler, Audrey Collins and Ava Buck led the Tigers with 3 RBI each and Brittany Neer was the winning pitcher with 7 strikeouts.