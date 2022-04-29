Graham hosts junior high track meet

ST. PARIS – Graham hosted a 14-team junior high track meet this week. The Falcon boys placed seventh and the girls were ninth.

Top finishers for the Falcon boys were Zack Estep first in the high jump (5-4) and a second-place finish by the 4×800 meter relay team of Sebastian Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham and Garrett Wallen (9:57.96).

The top finishers for the girls were Leila Konicki fifth in the high jump (4-2) and Ivy Hatfield fifth in the 400-meter run (1:11.53).

The WL-S boys placed eighth out of 14 teams.

Top finishers for the Tigers were 2nd place: 1,600 – Brevin Louden 5:06.67 and 800 – Louden 2:22.54.

The WL-S girls won the meet.

Placing first for the Tigers were the 4×800 relay – Gwen McCullough, Mariska Smith, Malia Miller, Breece Gullet 11:11.86; 4×100 relay – Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith, Gwen McCullough 54.45; 800 – Gwen McCullough 2:37.34 and pole vault – Elise Longshore 8-0.