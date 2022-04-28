Graham athletes sign letters of intent

Graham senior Lauran Bailey recently signed a letter of intent toplay soccer at Mount Union. In the front row (left to right) are Tony Bailey, Lauran Bailey and Amy Bailey. In the back row are Tristan Bogan and Catherine Bogan.

Graham senior Amber Robeson recently signed a letter of intent for track at the University of Findlay. Pictured in the front row are (left to right) Andrew Robeson, Steve Robeson, Amber Robeson and Angie Robeson. In the back row are Bonnie Altstaetter, Megan Purk, John Tullis and Andy Predmore.