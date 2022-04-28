Racing at Shady Bowl set for Saturday

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will host two traveling series divisions, plus hold the first stage of the Ohio 300 for the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models, on Saturday.

The CRA STREET STOCKS will be on hand to compete in a 150-lap feature. It will be the second stop of the season for the Van Hoy Oil sponsored series. In the first event Jason Atkinson of New Castle (Ind.) held off a late race charge by local driver Josh Smith to set up his photo session in victory lane. Nineteen cars took the green in a very competitive race.

The VORES COMPACT SERIES will also be on hand for their second time this season. At press time 37 cars from 7 states had filed entries. Richmond (Ind.) driver Chris Jenning won the 30-lap feature. He is off to a great start in his defense of his 2021 championship, as he has posted three wins thus far this season. It was a mixed bag for local drivers, as Bo Hoelscher was third and Terry Eaton Jr was sixth. Gary Eaton Jr. set fast night but managed a 13th place finish, while Ron Sagers had a bad night, as he crashed out on lap one.

The Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models will hold the first of four 75-lap features with each event paying $3,000 to win. The four races last year were some of the best of the season. Last year’s overall winner was Don Mahaffey Jr. of Dayton. A full field of top drivers is expected to be on hand.

Pit gates will open at 11:30 a.m., qualifying at 4:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. Late model dash and heats will run first.

In the event of inclement weather, fans are advised to call the speedway (937-585-9456), visit the website shadybowlspeedway.rocks or visit the Facebook page.