SPRINGFIELD – Graham beat Northwestern, 5-1, in 9 innings in CBC softball.

Leading the Falcons’ offense was Olivia Bryant, who went 4 for 4 with a triple, 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Carissa Tourney was 2 for 2 with a double.

Marissa Pine went 9 innings on the rubber with 13 strikeouts and gave up no earned runs for Graham (2-10, 1-7).

UHS loses

Visiting Indian Lake defeated Urbana, 13-0, in 5 innings in CBC softball.

The Hillclimbers (1-12, 1-8) had 2 hits and committed 6 errors.