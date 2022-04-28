Mechanicsburg knocks off WL-S in baseball

DAYTON – Mechanicsburg defeated West Liberty-Salem, 9-2, in OHC baseball at Dayton Dragons’ Stadium.

For the Indians (11-2, 7-2), Fisher Morgan was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Aaron Conley was 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBI and Mason Hess earned the win.

Will Motzko took the loss for the Tigers (6-9, 5-8) and Payton Knight was 2 for 3.

All 9 of Mechanicsburg’s runs were unearned.

UHS wins

LEWISTOWN – Urbana scored 4 runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat Indian Lake, 4-0, in CBC baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (3-11, 3-7), Jonathan Hildebrand earned the win and Jaden Hopkins had an RBI.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern plated 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Graham, 5-3, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (10-6, 6-6), Eli Martin took the loss and Adam Levy had 2 RBI.

UHS tennis falls

Bellefontaine beat Urbana, 4-1, in CBC boys tennis.

The Hillclimbers are now 4-3.

Mechanicsburg’s Aaron Conley rips a three-run triple against WL-S at Dayton Dragons’ Stadium. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_conley.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Aaron Conley rips a three-run triple against WL-S at Dayton Dragons’ Stadium. Photo by John Coffman Photography