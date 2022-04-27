West Jefferson tops Mechanicsburg in softball

WEST JEFFERSON – In a battle of state-ranked teams, unbeaten West Jefferson defeated Mechanicsburg, 5-3, in OHC softball.

For the Indians (9-2, 9-1), Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 with 2 triples.

West Jeff is now 13-0, 11-0.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks beat WL-S, 6-3, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (5-10, 5-9), Bailey Poppe was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Aubrey Williams had a 2-run homer.

Triad loses

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern defeated Triad, 8-4, in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals (2-11, 0-9), Morgan Alexander took the loss, Lilly Greene went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Autumn Feasel went 2 for 3 and Kaydee Roberts went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and an RBI.

Mechanicsburg’s Ava Moore slides safely into home against West Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_moore.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Ava Moore slides safely into home against West Jefferson. Photo by John Coffman Photography