M’burg, WL-S win at JH county meet

Mechanicsburg won the five-team Champaign County junior high boys track meet, followed by Graham, Urbana, WL-S and Triad.

Placing first for Graham were Garrett Wallen in the 1,600 (5:10.65), Sam Dunn in the discus (110-9) and the 100 meter dash (12.63), Sebastian Roberts in the 400 (1:01.75) and the 4×100 meter relay of Izaiah Smith, Zack Estep, Carter Sparks and Dunn (52.0).

Placing first for WL-S were 4×800 relay – Caleb Larson, Taryn Bradley, Jake Lauck, Brevin Louden 10:00.86; 4×200 relay – Casey Boyer, Alex Boyer, Terrence Hayes, Tanner Myers 1:58.00; 800 – Brevin Louden 2:22.94 and pole vault – Taryn Bradley 8-0.

The WL-S girls won the meet, followed by Urbana, Mechanicsburg, Graham and Triad.

Placing first for WL-S were 4×800 relay – Gwen McCullough, Malia Miller, Mylee Dooley, Breece Gullett 11:05.71; 100 hurdles – Hattie Jacobs 18.34; 100 – Tori Douthwaite 14.54; 4×100 relay – Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith, Gwen McCullough 55.36; 200 hurdles – Elise Longshore 33.17; 4×400 relay – Breece Gullett, Raylea Henry, Mariska Smith, Hattie Jacobs 4:57.55; shot put – Lyndee Harrison 32-6; long jump – Chloe Griffith 13-9.5 and pole vault – Elise Longshore 8-0.

Placing second for Graham were Ivy Hatfield in the high jump (4-4) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Maleah Erter, Ella Putterbaugh, Ava Wilson and Hatfield (5:20.51).

No other results were reported by coaches to the Daily Citizen.