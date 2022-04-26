WL-S teams sweep Champaign County Meet

NORTH LEWISBURG – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field squad won the five-team Champaign County Meet.

WL-S was first with 133 points, Graham had 71, Mechanicsburg had 56, Triad had 54 and Urbana had 39.

First-place finishers for the Tigers were 4×800 relay: Megan Adams, Teagan Boyd, Mallory Bostick, Ashley Yoder 10:07.34; 4×200 relay: Delaney Jones, Sophia Hardwick, Mandilyn Weaver, Megan Adams 1:53.24; 4×100 relay: Lily Weaver, Delaney Jones, Alaina Irving, Claire Longshore 53.94; 4×400 relay: Claire Longshore, Megan Adams, Teagan Boyd, Mallory Bostick 4:24.95; Ashley Yoder 1,600 5:49.84; Megan Adams 800 2:32.73; Delaney Jones 200 27.47 and Lily Weaver high jump 4-6.

For the Falcons, Taylor Aldredge was first in the 100 (13.49), Grace Nash was first in the 400 (1:02.23) and Hailey Nash was first in the 3,200 (13:08.53).

For Triad, Cayla Eaton set a school record and placed first in the 300 hurdles (48.34) and first in the 100 hurdles (16.71) while Ellie Johnson was first in the pole vault (8-0).

For Mechanicsburg, Olivia Skillings was first in the long jump (15-1.5) and Payton Murphy was first in the discus (106-2).

For Urbana, Lyza Forson was first in the shot put (35-5).

The WL-S boys team won the meet with 169.5 points, followed by Mechanicsburg with 86, Urbana with 50, Triad with 24 and Graham with 21.5.

Placing first for the Tigers were the 4×800 relay 9:14.86 Ryan Henry, Owen Harrison, Asher Knox, and Micah Smith; 110 hurdles 16.85 Logan Phillips; 400 53.10 Logan Phillips; 1,600 4:26.88 Dylan Lauck; 300 hurdles 45.73 Jackson Steider; 800 2:05.24 Quentin Rudolph; 3,200 10:08.56 Owen Harrison; 4x4oo relay 3:49.43 Andrew Kimball, Quentin Rudolph, Isaac Brown and Micah Smith; long jump 19-4 Dylan Glunt and shot put 41-9 Mark Bair.

For Triad, Tyler Gross was first in the discus (135-4).

For Urbana, Xavier Williams was first in the 100 (11.61) and the 800 relay team was first (140.02).

For Mechanicsburg, the 400 relay team was first (45.36), Kailen Butler was first in the 200 (24:04) and Danny Mascadri was first in the high jump (5-4) and the pole vault (11-0).

WL-S’s Ashley Yoder competes in the Champaign County Meet at Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_yoder.jpg WL-S’s Ashley Yoder competes in the Champaign County Meet at Triad. Submitted photo