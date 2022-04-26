Mechanicsburg defeats Triad in softball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 18-0, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

For the Indians (9-1, 9-0), Emma Rodgers was 3 for 4 with 5 RBI, Addie DeLong was 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBI and Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

For the Cardinals (2-10, 0-8), Lilly Greene took the loss and Jalynn Smith went 1 for 2.

WL-S falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern defeated West Liberty-Salem, 10-3, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (5-9, 5-8), Bailey Poppe and Aubrey Williams were each 3 for 4 and Whitney Strapp was 2 for 4.