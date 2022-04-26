Edwards leads Indians to win in baseball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 4-0, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (10-1, 6-1), Jake Edwards was the winning pitcher and had 12 strikeouts, Fisher Morgan was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Edwards was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Ty Thomas took the loss for the Cardinals (2-9, 2-5).

WL-S falls

SPRINGFIELD – West Liberty-Salem fell to Northeastern, 4-3, on the final play of the game in OHC baseball.

The game was tied at 3-3 with Northeastern batting in the bottom of the seventh inning when Colton Moone singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring the winning run.

For the Tigers (5-8, 4-7), Christian Griffith took the loss and Eli Allen was 2 for 3.