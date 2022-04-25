Indians’ pitchers combine for no-hitter

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg pitching staff combined on a no-hitter on Saturday as the Indians beat Shekinah Christian, 6-1, in non-league baseball.

For Mechanicsburg, Brennin Eyink earned the win in three innings pitched, Jake Edwards had a home run and 2 RBI and Lane Poland was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Urbana goes 1-1

Urbana beat visiting Shawnee, 11-7, in CBC baseball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers scored 9 runs in the sixth inning.

For UHS, Colton Lafferty, Will Donahoe and Jonathan Hildebrand each had 2 RBI.

On Saturday, the Hillclimbers lost to Springfield Catholic Central, 6-5, in non-league action.

Triad falls

WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 5-4, in OHC baseball on Friday.

Logan Braun, Wyatt Cole, Devin Bradley and Derek Bails each had 2 hits for the Cardinals.

On Saturday, Triad lost to Marysville, 14-3, and Southeastern, 11-3.

Graham goes 1-1

ST. PARIS – London scored 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 5-3, in CBC baseball on Friday.

For the Falcons, Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4.

On Saturday, the Falcons defeated visiting Xenia, 5-1.

WL-S jayvees win

The West Liberty-Salem jayvee baseball team defeated Mechanicsburg, 10-3, on Friday.

For the Tigers, Peyton Hull and Nathan Webb combined to pitch 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 7. Owen Deere was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and 3 stolen bases and Jacob Griffith was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases.

On Saturday, the WL-S jayvees beat Greeneview, 7-5, in 8 innings. For the Tigers, Dylan Wing, Jacob Evans and Brodey Deam pitched 8 innings, combining for 15 strikeouts, while allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Deere led the offensive attack going 3 for 4 with 1 RBI. Griffith and Deam each had 2 RBI.

UHS tennis wins

Urbana downed Tecumseh, 5-0, in CBC boys tennis.