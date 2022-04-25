Indians’ pitchers combine for no-hitter

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg pitching staff combined on a no-hitter on Saturday as the Indians beat Shekinah Christian, 6-1, in non-league baseball.
For Mechanicsburg, Brennin Eyink earned the win in three innings pitched, Jake Edwards had a home run and 2 RBI and Lane Poland was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI.
Urbana goes 1-1
Urbana beat visiting Shawnee, 11-7, in CBC baseball on Friday.
The Hillclimbers scored 9 runs in the sixth inning.
For UHS, Colton Lafferty, Will Donahoe and Jonathan Hildebrand each had 2 RBI.
On Saturday, the Hillclimbers lost to Springfield Catholic Central, 6-5, in non-league action.
Triad falls
WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 5-4, in OHC baseball on Friday.
Logan Braun, Wyatt Cole, Devin Bradley and Derek Bails each had 2 hits for the Cardinals.
On Saturday, Triad lost to Marysville, 14-3, and Southeastern, 11-3.
Graham goes 1-1
ST. PARIS – London scored 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 5-3, in CBC baseball on Friday.
For the Falcons, Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4.
On Saturday, the Falcons defeated visiting Xenia, 5-1.
WL-S jayvees win
The West Liberty-Salem jayvee baseball team defeated Mechanicsburg, 10-3, on Friday.
For the Tigers, Peyton Hull and Nathan Webb combined to pitch 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 7. Owen Deere was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and 3 stolen bases and Jacob Griffith was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases.
On Saturday, the WL-S jayvees beat Greeneview, 7-5, in 8 innings. For the Tigers, Dylan Wing, Jacob Evans and Brodey Deam pitched 8 innings, combining for 15 strikeouts, while allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Deere led the offensive attack going 3 for 4 with 1 RBI. Griffith and Deam each had 2 RBI.
UHS tennis wins
Urbana downed Tecumseh, 5-0, in CBC boys tennis.