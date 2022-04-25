Indians knock off Tigers in softball

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated WL-S, 11-1, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe hit a home run over the scoreboard.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.

Graham goes 1-2

ST. PARIS – London beat Graham, 13-6, in CBC softball on Friday.

For the Falcons, Marissa Pine was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Makayla Mills was 2 for 4.

On Saturday, Graham downed Covington, 21-7, and lost to Vandalia Butler, 7-3, in the Newton Classic.

Against Covington, Pine earned the win and went 4 for 5 with 7 RBI and Mills was 3 for 4.

Against Butler, Elaina Purk was 3 for 4, Olivia Bryant was 2 for 3 and Maelly McGowen was 2 for 4 with a double.

Triad loses

WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 10-0, in 6 innings in OHC softball on Friday.

For Triad, Lilly Greene took the loss and was 1 for 2, Mallory Hayes was 1 for 2 and Jalynn Smith had a sacrifice bunt.

Mechanicsburg’s Jasalyn Sartin drives a double against WL-S on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_sartin-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jasalyn Sartin drives a double against WL-S on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography