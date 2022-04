WEST LIBERTY – Greenon plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat WL-S, 15-14, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (5-7, 5-6), Brittany Neer was 2 for 5 with 5 RBI and Whitney Strapp was 4 for 5.

UHS loses

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake beat Urbana, 14-4, in CBC softball.

The Hillclimbers (1-10, 1-7) committed five errors.