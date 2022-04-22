Posted on by

Graham upends Urbana in baseball


Staff report

Urbana’s Colton Lafferty applies the tag to Graham’s Adam Levy at second base.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Visiting Graham plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Urbana, 5-3, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (8-4, 5-4), Casey Kelley was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, Ben Sells was 2 for 4 and Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4.

For the Hillclimbers (1-9, 1-6), standouts included Jonathan Hildebrand, Will Donahoe and Levi Stapleton.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Greenon scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat WL-S, 3-0, in OHC baseball

For the Tigers (5-7, 4-6), Will Motzko took the loss despite allowing only four hits and Austin Olejniczak had WL-S’s only hit.

Staff report