Graham upends Urbana in baseball

Visiting Graham plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Urbana, 5-3, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (8-4, 5-4), Casey Kelley was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, Ben Sells was 2 for 4 and Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4.

For the Hillclimbers (1-9, 1-6), standouts included Jonathan Hildebrand, Will Donahoe and Levi Stapleton.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Greenon scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat WL-S, 3-0, in OHC baseball

For the Tigers (5-7, 4-6), Will Motzko took the loss despite allowing only four hits and Austin Olejniczak had WL-S’s only hit.

Urbana’s Colton Lafferty applies the tag to Graham’s Adam Levy at second base. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_levy.jpg Urbana’s Colton Lafferty applies the tag to Graham’s Adam Levy at second base. Photo by John Coffman Photography