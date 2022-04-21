Graham holds off Urbana in baseball

ST. PARIS – Graham held off Urbana, 6-5, in CBC baseball.

For the Falcons (7-4, 4-4), Sam Ludlow was 2 for 2 with 5 RBI.

For UHS (1-8, 1-5), Will Donahoe took the loss, Jaden Hopkins was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Braeden Stambaugh was 2 for 3.

WL-S falls

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat West Liberty-Salem, 9-3, in OHC baseball.

For the Tigers (5-6, 4-5), Payton Knight was 3 for 4.

Indians win

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Mechanicsburg scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Southeastern, 3-2, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (8-1, 5-1), Mason Hess was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Aaron Conley was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Tyler Hennigan was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Aaron Conley earned the win and Jake Edwards had the save.

Urbana’s Will Donahoe slides safely into second base ahead of the tag of Graham’s Eli Martin as Eli Hollingsworth backs up the play. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_donahoe1.jpg Urbana’s Will Donahoe slides safely into second base ahead of the tag of Graham’s Eli Martin as Eli Hollingsworth backs up the play. Photo by John Coffman Photograph