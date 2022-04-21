Graham holds off Urbana in baseball

ST. PARIS – Graham held off Urbana, 6-5, in CBC baseball.
For the Falcons (7-4, 4-4), Sam Ludlow was 2 for 2 with 5 RBI.
For UHS (1-8, 1-5), Will Donahoe took the loss, Jaden Hopkins was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Braeden Stambaugh was 2 for 3.
WL-S falls
JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat West Liberty-Salem, 9-3, in OHC baseball.
For the Tigers (5-6, 4-5), Payton Knight was 3 for 4.
Indians win
SOUTH CHARLESTON – Mechanicsburg scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Southeastern, 3-2, in OHC baseball.
For the Indians (8-1, 5-1), Mason Hess was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Aaron Conley was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Tyler Hennigan was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Aaron Conley earned the win and Jake Edwards had the save.