SPRINGFIELD – WL-S beat Springfield Catholic Central, 16-8, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (4-6, 4-5), Kennedy Wallace pitched a complete game and had 8 strikeouts, Braxton Givens and Aleah Reed each had 3 RBI and Ava Buck, Brooklyn Wilcoxon and Reed each had 2 hits.

Graham falls

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee defeated Graham, 12-2, in 5 innings in CBC softball.

For the Falcons (0-7, 0-5), Mackenzie Clark and Marissa Pine each had an RBI.