Graham, WL-S earn wins in baseball

SPRINGFIELD – Graham scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Shawnee, 6-4, in CBC baseball.

Shawnee committed seven errors in the game.

For the Falcons (6-4, 3-4), Quenton Peterson, Eli Martin and Casey Kelley each had 2 hits.

WL-S wins

SPRINGFIELD – WL-S held off Springfield Catholic Central, 7-5, in OHC baseball.

WL-S built a five-run lead by the third inning.

For the Tigers (5-4, 4-4), Adam LaRoche was the winning pitcher and Christian Griffith, Austin Olejniczak and James Powell all had multiple hits.

WL-S’s jayvee baseball team beat Bellbrook, 5-3. For the Tigers, Dylan Wing and Brodey Deam combined to pitch 7 innings, allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 11. Jacob Evans had a single and 3 RBI and Peyton Hull and Wing each went 1 for 2 with a walk and 2 stolen bases.