Falcon girls place 3rd at Graham Invite

ST. PARIS – The Graham girls track squad placed third at the 14-team Graham Invitational Friday night and Mechanicsburg placed sixth.

For the Falcons, Grace Nash was first in the 400 (1:02.33), Amber Robeson was first in the 300 hurdles (49.77), the 4×400 relay team was first (4:25.46) and Taylor Aldredge was first in the long jump (14-8.25).

For the Indians, Kara Bebout was first in the shot put (35-11).

The Mechanicsburg boys team placed seventh and Graham was 13th.

For the Indians, Will Negley was first in the 3,200 (10:23.34) and Danny Mascadri was first in the pole vault (14-0).

Triad girls 2nd

SOUTH CHARLESTON – On Saturday, the Triad girls track team placed 2nd out of 8 teams at the Southeastern Invitational.

Placing 1st were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.96), 300 hurdles (50.94) and 200 (27.72) and Mia Lemay in the shot put (28-4). Eaton placed 2nd in the high jump (4-8). Third-place finishers included Shalyn Smiles in the 1,600 (6:00.22), 800 (2:44.05) and long jump (12-4), Ashtyn Millice in the high jump (4-6), Abbey Overfield in the 300 hurdles (56.60), the 4×100 relay team of Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Millice and Overfield (58:29) and the 4×400 relay team of Millice, Smiles, Overfield and Tabitha Gaier (4:43.20). Fourth-place finishers included the 4×200 relay team of Ellie Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Tabitha Gaier and Millice (2:05.20) and Mia Lemay in the discus (79-2).

The Triad boys team placed 5th out of 8 teams. Placing 1st was Joe Ferguson in the 800 (2:15.47) and 3,200 (12:08.69) and Tyler Gross in the discus (119-8). The 4×800 relay team of Ferguson, Logan Harper, Jacob Haser and Wyatt Robison placed 2nd (9:39.30). Third-place finishers included Logan Harper in the 400 (57.19), Mason Harper in the long jump (16-10.75) and Gross in the shot put (37-4.50).

WL-S 5th at Minster

MINSTER – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad placed 5th out of 15 teams at the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Dylan Lauck placed 1st in the 3,200 (9:57.32).

Placing 2nd were the 4×800 relay team Isaac Brown, Tate Yoder, Owen Harrison and Dylan Lauck 8:21.72 and 800 Isaac Brown 2:04.77.

Placing 3rd were 100 Dylan Glunt 11.44, 400 Logan Phillips 53.39 and 1,600 Tate Yoder 4:36.44.

Placing 4th were 3,200 Asher Knox 10:16.19 and the 4×400 relay team Logan Phillips, Isaac Brown, Quentin Rudolph and Dylan Lauck 3:43.99.

The WL-S girls squad placed 5th out of 18 teams at Minster.

Megan Adams led the Tigers, winning the 1,600-meter run (5:15.05) and 3,200-meter run (11:48.93). Adams was also part of the third-place 4×800 relay team with Teagan Boyd, Mallory Bostick and Ashley Yoder (10:15.11). Sophia Hardwick chipped in a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (50.67) and Delaney Jones placed third in the 100-meter dash (12.66).

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_mascadri.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography