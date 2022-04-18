Posted on by

Falcon girls place 3rd at Graham Invite


Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday.

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday.


Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – The Graham girls track squad placed third at the 14-team Graham Invitational Friday night and Mechanicsburg placed sixth.

For the Falcons, Grace Nash was first in the 400 (1:02.33), Amber Robeson was first in the 300 hurdles (49.77), the 4×400 relay team was first (4:25.46) and Taylor Aldredge was first in the long jump (14-8.25).

For the Indians, Kara Bebout was first in the shot put (35-11).

The Mechanicsburg boys team placed seventh and Graham was 13th.

For the Indians, Will Negley was first in the 3,200 (10:23.34) and Danny Mascadri was first in the pole vault (14-0).

Triad girls 2nd

SOUTH CHARLESTON – On Saturday, the Triad girls track team placed 2nd out of 8 teams at the Southeastern Invitational.

Placing 1st were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.96), 300 hurdles (50.94) and 200 (27.72) and Mia Lemay in the shot put (28-4). Eaton placed 2nd in the high jump (4-8). Third-place finishers included Shalyn Smiles in the 1,600 (6:00.22), 800 (2:44.05) and long jump (12-4), Ashtyn Millice in the high jump (4-6), Abbey Overfield in the 300 hurdles (56.60), the 4×100 relay team of Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Millice and Overfield (58:29) and the 4×400 relay team of Millice, Smiles, Overfield and Tabitha Gaier (4:43.20). Fourth-place finishers included the 4×200 relay team of Ellie Johnson, Valerie Gaier, Tabitha Gaier and Millice (2:05.20) and Mia Lemay in the discus (79-2).

The Triad boys team placed 5th out of 8 teams. Placing 1st was Joe Ferguson in the 800 (2:15.47) and 3,200 (12:08.69) and Tyler Gross in the discus (119-8). The 4×800 relay team of Ferguson, Logan Harper, Jacob Haser and Wyatt Robison placed 2nd (9:39.30). Third-place finishers included Logan Harper in the 400 (57.19), Mason Harper in the long jump (16-10.75) and Gross in the shot put (37-4.50).

WL-S 5th at Minster

MINSTER – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad placed 5th out of 15 teams at the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Dylan Lauck placed 1st in the 3,200 (9:57.32).

Placing 2nd were the 4×800 relay team Isaac Brown, Tate Yoder, Owen Harrison and Dylan Lauck 8:21.72 and 800 Isaac Brown 2:04.77.

Placing 3rd were 100 Dylan Glunt 11.44, 400 Logan Phillips 53.39 and 1,600 Tate Yoder 4:36.44.

Placing 4th were 3,200 Asher Knox 10:16.19 and the 4×400 relay team Logan Phillips, Isaac Brown, Quentin Rudolph and Dylan Lauck 3:43.99.

The WL-S girls squad placed 5th out of 18 teams at Minster.

Megan Adams led the Tigers, winning the 1,600-meter run (5:15.05) and 3,200-meter run (11:48.93). Adams was also part of the third-place 4×800 relay team with Teagan Boyd, Mallory Bostick and Ashley Yoder (10:15.11). Sophia Hardwick chipped in a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (50.67) and Delaney Jones placed third in the 100-meter dash (12.66).

Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_mascadri.jpgMechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri (pictured) placed first in the pole vault at the Graham Invitational on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Staff report