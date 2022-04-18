WL-S, Triad earn victories in baseball

WEST JEFFERSON – West Liberty-Salem defeated West Jefferson, 7-1, on Saturday in OHC baseball.

Will Motzko earned the win and took a no-hitter into the 7th inning.

For the Tigers (4-5, 3-4), Isaac Reames was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, Logan Saylor was 3 for 3 with a double, Motzko was 3 for 4, James Powell was 2 for 3 and Eli Allen was 2 for 4.

Triad wins

LONDON – Triad beat Madison Plains, 13-3, in 5 innings in OHC baseball on Friday.

The Cardinals scored 7 runs in the fourth inning.

For Triad (2-5, 2-2), Ayden Spriggs was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI and Wyatt Cole was 3 for 3 and earned the win.

UHS loses

LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 12-2, in 5 innings in CBC baseball on Friday.

For UHS, Will Donahoe was 3 for 3.

On Saturday, Urbana lost at Piqua, 9-3, in non-league baseball.

For the Hillclimbers (1-7, 1-4), Bradley Mefford and Braeden Stambaugh were each 2 for 3.

Graham goes 1-2

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge beat Graham, 12-2, in CBC baseball on Friday.

On Saturday, the Falcons split with Indian Lake, losing 8-2 and winning, 3-1, in 8 innings.

In the win, Eli Hollingsworth led Graham (5-4, 2-4) by going 2 for 4.