BELLEFONTAINE – Graham competed in the eight-team Ben Logan Junior High Track Invitational.

For the Falcon boys, Sam Dunn was first in the discus (109-1) and Garrett Wallen was second in the 1,600 (5:27.71). The boys placed fifth.

For the Graham girls, Khloe Roberts was third in the 200 hurdles (36.87) and Ella Putterbaugh was third in the long jump (12-10.75). The girls finished seventh.