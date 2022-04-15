Mechanicsburg defeats WL-S in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – Mechanicsburg downed WL-S, 8-1, in OHC baseball.

For the Indians (7-1, 4-1), Aaron Conley was 2 for 3 with an RBI and earned the win, Lane Poland was 1 for 3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored and Jayden Roland was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored.

For the Tigers (3-5, 2-4), Christian Griffith took the loss and Austin Olejniczak was 2 for 3.

Urbana wins

Will Donahoe had a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th inning as Urbana beat visiting North Union, 6-5, in CBC baseball.

For UHS (1-5, 1-3), Jonathan Hildebrand earned the win and was 2 for 5, Donahoe was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored and Logan Segovia was 2 for 3.

Triad prevails

MILFORD CENTER – Ayden Spriggs earned the complete-game victory as Triad topped Fairbanks, 8-5, in OHC baseball.

For the Cardinals (1-5, 1-2), Logan Braun and Michael Warner each had 2 RBI.