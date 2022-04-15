Racing and an Easter egg hunt at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – The sure signs of spring in Champaign County are the sounds of baseball, soccer, tractors working in fields and the roar of racing engines from Shady Bowl Speedway.

All but the roaring engines have been heard already this spring.

Tonight, the sound of roaring engines returns as Shady Bowl Speedway kicks off its event-filled 2022 season that stretches into October. Track owner and promoter Rick Young has put together one of the most lucrative schedules of any paved oval in the country running a weekly show.

The Dave Nagel LLC late models will headline tonight’s program with last year’s champion Don Mahaffey Jr. primed and ready to go. The Wooten Automotive of Urbana Street Stocks will also be on hand, as Josh Sage has worked all winter on his 2021 championship ride. Ethan Pope is moving up to a modified and will not defend his 2021 crown in the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts.

A full field of cars is expected, as many new cars have been built since last season The Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars will also be part of the show. Scott Drake is expected to defend his championship. A new name awaits the Crown Vics as they will now be known as the FOMOCO Cruisers. Jimmy McElfresh is set to defend his title in the newly-named Frazier and Parsons Decals and Apparel division.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. Dashes and heats will start at 6;30 p.m.

The Easter Bunny and an Egg Hunt are scheduled from 4-6 p.m.