Indians knock off Tigers in softball

WEST LIBERTY – Mechanicsburg defeated WL-S, 9-6, in OHC softball.

For the Indians (6-1, 6-0), Addie DeLong was 4 for 5, Emma Rodgers was 2 for 4, Taylor Rausch was 2 for 4 and Jasalyn Sartin had a home run and 3 RBI.

For the Tigers (3-5, 3-4), Whitney Strapp and Aubrey Williams each had 2-run homers and Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

The WL-S jayvee softball team defeated Jackson Center, 16-9. Brittany Neer and Audrey Collins led the Tigers with 3 hits each. Jaycee Yelton and Laila Butler chipped in with 2 hits apiece. Neer earned the win with 4 strikeouts.

Triad falls

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Triad, 12-0, in OHC softball.

For the Cardinals (2-7, 0-5), Morgan Alexander took the loss, allowing 12 runs (6 earned), Kaley Nott was 1 for 2 with a double and Hailey Blackburn was 1 for 2.

UHS loses

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 7-1, in CBC softball.

The Hillclimbers are now 0-8, 0-5.