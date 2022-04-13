WL-S, M’burg earn victories in softball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Madison Plains, 8-0, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers (3-4, 3-3), Brooklyn Wilcoxon had a 3-RBI double in the 3rd inning, Kennedy Wallace had 2 RBI and Aleah Reed had 1 RBI. Wallace earned the win with 7 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI as Mechanicsburg downed Greenon, 11-1, in 5 innings in OHC softball.

For the Indians (5-1, 5-0), Addie DeLong was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Taylor Rausch was 2 for 3.

Falcons fall

RICHWOOD – North Union defeated Graham, 10-0, in 5 innings in CBC softball.

North Union scored 7 runs in the first inning.

The Falcons (0-5, 0-3) had 3 hits.

The Graham jayvee softball team came from behind to defeat North Union, 15-4, in 5 innings. Leading the way for the Falcons (4-0) were Aaliyah Chamberlain, Shae Conrad, Harlee Van Hoose and Kenzie Williams, all with 3 hits. Conrad added 3 RBI. Chamberlain earned the win with 8 strikeouts in 4 innings.

UHS loses

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Urbana, 13-1, in CBC softball.

The Hillclimbers are now 0-7, 0-4.