M’burg boys, WL-S girls win at WL-S meet

WEST LIBERTY – The Mechanicsburg boys and the WL-S girls prevailed at a four-team track meet here on Tuesday.

The Mechanicsburg boys won with 181 team points followed by WL-S “B” with 124, WL-S with 90, West Jefferson with 77 and Triad with 24.

Placing first for the Mechanicsburg boys were 4x100m relay – 46.3 (Kailen Butler, Jack Wolf, Danny Mascadri and Peyton Leeson); 4x800m relay – 9:29 (Joshua Porter, Jon Luke Blanton, Luke Bryant and Liam Smith); 100m dash – Jack Wolf 11.4; 200m dash – Kailen Butler 24.03 1,600m run – Will Negley 4:40.11; pole vault – Danny Mascadri 13-06.0 and high jump – Danny Mascadri 5-06.

Placing first for the Tigers were 800 Dylan Lauck 2:02.28, 3,200 Dylan Lauck 10:44.6; 110 hurdles Jackson Steider 17.54; 300 hurdles Logan Phillips 44.23; long jump Dylan Glunt 19-4.5 and 4×400 relay team Lincoln Henderson, Logan Phillips, Quentin Rudolph and Owen Harrison 3:49.28.

Placing first for Triad was Tyler Gross in the shot put (117-0).

The WL-S girls won with 191 team points, followed by Mechanicsburg with 118, Triad with 89, West Jefferson with 60 and WL-S “B” with 18.

Placing first for the Tigers were Lilly Weaver long jump (15-03.25), Mandilyn Weaver high jump (4-10), Alaina Irving 100 meter hurdles (17.49), Taylor Kennedy 1,600 meter run (6:10.35), Megan Adams 800 meter run (2:25.21), the 4×800 relay team of Megan Adams, Mallory Bostick, Teagan Boyd and Ashley Yoder (10:20.16), the 4×200 relay team of Delaney Jones, Mandilyn Weaver, Claire Longshore and Mallory Bostick (1:55.33), the 4×100 relay team of Alaina Irving, Mandilyn Weaver, Lilly Weaver and Delaney Jones (53.78) and the 4×400 relay team of Delaney Jones, Megan Adams, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick (4:25.75).

The Indians were led by Olivia Skillings with first places in both the open 100 and 400 followed by a second in both the 200 and long jump. Payton Murphy and Kara Bebout, respectively, took first and second in both shot put (Bebout first) and discus (Murphy first).

The Triad girls team did not report results.

Mechanicsburg’s Jack Wolf competes in the long jump at WL-S. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_wolf.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jack Wolf competes in the long jump at WL-S. Photos by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Alaina Irving wins the 100-meter hurdles at WL-S. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_irving.jpg WL-S’s Alaina Irving wins the 100-meter hurdles at WL-S. Photos by John Coffman Photography